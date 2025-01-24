Richard “Dick” Louis Blitvich, 94, St. Cloud

September 9, 1930 - January 21, 2025

Richard “Dick” Louis Blitvich, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away in the early morning hours of January 21st, 2025, in the company of his two loving daughters, Roxanne and Suzanne.

He was 94 years old.

A memorial gathering will be held for Richard at Calvary Church on Wednesday, January 29th, from 11:00am – 1:00pm with a prayer service at 12:00pm followed by a light lunch.

Richard was born on September 9th, 1930, in Hibbing, Minnesota, to Louis & Antonia (Stamfelj) Blitvich. After graduating from high school, he joined the Air Force and proudly served his country for 4 years, both in the US and abroad. In 1956, he married his wife, Marilyn “Peggy” Rones, and they settled in St. Cloud to raise a family.

Most remember Richard as the owner of Sammy's Pizza, a beloved establishment in St. Cloud for over 50 years. He was always happy to share his stories while serving the best pizza in town. In addition to his passion for pizza, Richard was an avid trap shooter, winning a State Championship in 1978. He also enjoyed playing golf with many of the good friends he made over the years and could be seen hitting golf balls on local courses into his nineties.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Norma (Mayerich) and Olga (Loveall); his brothers, Antonio and Zwanko; his wife Marilyn and two of his sons, Steven and Joseph.

He is survived by his son, Thomas (wife, Pilar Blitvich); his daughters, Roxanne (husband, Dwight “Andy” Anderson) and Suzanne; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Richard's legacy of love, dedication, and community spirit will be cherished by all who knew him.

The Blitvich and Anderson families would like to thank the palliative care team at CentraCare and the staff at Quiet Oaks for the compassionate care they provided Richard during the final months of his life.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.