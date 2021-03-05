Richard “Dick” J. Nathe, 82, St. Cloud

January 17, 1939 - March 4, 2021

Dick Nathe, 82, left this world peacefully at Sterling Park, under the care of St. Croix hospice on March 4, 2021 after being diagnosed with mesothelioma in early December.

A memorial gathering will be held at Williams Dingmann Funeral home in St Cloud on Sunday, March 7th from 4-8, with a prayer service at 7pm, officiated by Father Scott Pogatchnik. Burial will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Dick was born January 17, 1939 in New Munich, MN to John and Edna (Bohnen) Nathe. He was educated in Melrose, followed by St. Cloud State. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the U.S. and Korea from 1960 to 1962 as a medic and personnel specialist. After his discharge, he worked for Red Owl Stores as an auditor in Minneapolis, MN and Green Bay, WI.

He married Paulette Burda on May 22, 1976. They moved to St. Cloud in 1979 to raise their two daughters and Dick started his career with the United States Post Office as a mailman for 33 years. Many people were surprised when they met him and he could tell them their address. Dick served on the Board of Directors at the St Cloud Federal Credit Union for 15 years and most recently was on the Board at Stearns Electric Association, until resigning due to his health. He was very proud to have served on both.

He loved sports, fishing, hunting, traveling and being with his family. He was an umpire for both softball and baseball and was very proud to still be behind the plate at age 80.

He enjoyed life both at work and play, and lived each day enjoying whatever it had in store for him. He loved to talk and always said he never met a stranger he didn’t like.

Survived by wife Paulette, daughters Jenny and Ali, sister Jean (Bob) Shorthill, sisters-in-law Bev Nathe, Patty Warlof, Marlys (Darwin) Leach, Debbie (Kerry) Walton and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by parents John and Edna Nathe, mother-in-law Marie Tangen, brothers Gerry Nathe and Tom Nathe, brothers-in-law Toby Burda and Bobby Tangen and Godson Christopher Tangen.

Note. Change of Address: Heaven, Rest in Peace