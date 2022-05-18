Richard “Dick” J. Brand, 72, Sauk Rapids

January 6, 1950 - May 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Richard “Dick” J. Brand, 72 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Richard was born on January 6, 1950, in St. Cloud to Raymond and Virginia (Peschl) Brand. He married Wendy Jarboe on September 6, 1980, in St. Cloud. Dick worked as a dairy farmer for all of his life, retiring in 2000. Following his farming career, he worked for Coborn’s in the maintenance department for 14 years. He was devoted, hardworking, and loved Oliver Tractors. Dick was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake and he participated in the Knights of Columbus Bishop Marty Council 3603 of Foley. He enjoyed playing cards, dice, and other games. Dick was strong, caring, and easygoing, but could certainly be described as a man of few words unless the topic of conversation was farming. Spending time with his family was important to him, especially when it came to his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Wendy of Sauk Rapids; children, Theresa (Brad) Stebleton of Minot, ND, Tim (Rita Vorachit) of Waite Park, and Kevin (Amy Kolden) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Camron and Kira Vorachit, Alanah, Kylee and Kaia Brand and Rayce Stebleton; great-grandson, Rayvon Vorachit and siblings, Dennis (Sandy) of Sauk Rapids, Ronald (Diane) of Sauk Rapids, Bonnie (Tom) Oothoudt of Kansas City, MO and Tom (Barb) of Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents.