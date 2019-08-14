Richard “Dick” A. Petersen, 79, Princeton

December 30, 1939 - August 12, 2019

Richard "Dick" A. Petersen, age 79 of Princeton, MN passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, August 12, 2019. Memorial Services will be at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019, and visitation will be from 5:00-8:00PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday; both held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 205 South Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN 55371.

Richard was born December, 30, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Carl and Alvina. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He spent most of his life driving semi and being a painter. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey of 25 years; 5 children, Marty Staggs, Mike (Jo) Petersen, Karen Deitrich, Jason (Jordan) Staggs, and Nick (Brandon) Erdman; 15 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Pat Lombard; and brother, Kenny (Patty) Petersen. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David; two grand-babies; Kyle and Jessica; and brother, Conrad.