Richard C. Kremers, 75, Luxemburg

February 13, 1942 - October 13, 2017

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Richard C. Kremers, age 75 of Luxemburg who passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dick was born February 13, 1942 in Monticello, Minnesota to Orlyn and Louise (Maus) Kremers. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1960. Dick served his country in the United States Army Reserve and National Guard. He married Arlene (Iten) Undersander on August 7, 1970 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Dick was employed by Cold Spring Granite, Gold-N-Plump and retired as a mechanic and driver for Spanier Bus Service in 2007. He earned the Minnesota Transportation Specialist Award and Life Achievement Award from Spanier Bus Service both in 2006.

Dick maintained the ball fields for the Luxemburg Rec Club for over 20 years; he loved to mow grass, play cards and trips to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene; children, Paul Undersander of Maple Grove, Anne Undersander of Warren, Pennsylvania, Thomas Undersander of Lino Lakes and Kevin (Shellie) Kremers of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Kiaja, Chase, Austin and Finn; sisters, Betty Mueller of Madison, Wisconsin, Joyce Klaphake of Freeport, Annette Rosha of St. Cloud; brother, Ed of Sartell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Kerri Rose and daughter-in-law Jenna Undersander.