Cold Spring — Richard Alois Krueger, 84, of Cold Spring, passed away unexpectedly at his home.

Richard was born August 17, 1942, to George and Veronica (Lardy) Krueger in Cold Spring. He married Suzetta Dockendorf on June 29, 1965, at the Church of St. Anthony in Watkins. Together, they had four children.

Richard grew up on a small family farm and was a self-taught carpenter. He and Suzetta built three homes in the Cold Spring community. He worked at Cold Spring Granite (Coldspring) for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing games with his grandchildren, traveling, woodworking, reading and completing projects around the house. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, an avid donor to the American Red Cross, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and served as a member of the Assumption Community Board.

He is survived by his children, Duane (Jessica), Deborah (Mathew) Rothstein, Deanna (Patrick) McDonald and Dean (Kristen); grandchildren, Sydney, Brock and Brynn Rothstein, Liam and Aurora McDonald, and Logan, Zoey, Austin and Hudson Krueger; siblings, Eileen Hansen and Sylvester Krueger; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Krueger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzetta; parents, George and Veronica; brother, Donald; daughter-in-law, Jodi Krueger; infant twin grandchildren, Evan and Addison McDonald; brother-in-law, Marcellus Hansen; sister-in-law, Elaine Krueger; and in-laws, Albert and Minnie (Hesse) Dockendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the narthex of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Entombment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at Christ Catholic.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Richard A. Krueger obituary