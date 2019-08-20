Richard A. “Dick” Otremba, 92, St. Cloud

October 28, 1926 - August 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard A. “Dick” Otremba, age 92, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dick was born on October 28, 1926 to August and Anna (Seelen) Otremba in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Dick graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1944. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and honorably served his country from 1944 until 1947 during World War II. During his enlistment, he served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Siboney. Dick was united in marriage to Evelyn Stommes on June 2, 1949 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for J.C. Penny’s in St. Cloud, starting at age 16 as a stock boy and worked his way up to senior merchandise manager. He retired in 1988 after 41 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where he ushered for over 55 years, ran and called BINGO, and served on the school, finance and Athletic Association boards, the Knights of Columbus Bishop Zardetti Council #5548, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the St. Cloud VFW #428 and past member of the Eagles Aerie #622.

Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren. Dick had the gift of gab and enjoyed having a good conversation or sharing a good joke. He enjoyed playing cribbage, bowling, golfing, fishing, and going to the casino to play slots. Dick was also an excellent dancer and enjoyed waltzing to old time music with his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn; children, Duane of St. Cloud, Keith “Butch” of Maple Grove, Mary (Jim) Willis of St. Cloud, and Sandy (Gene) Dankbar of Rochester; grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Willis, Abby (Nate) Schuft, Steve Dankbar and Melissa (Michael) Peitz; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Breanna, and Mackenzi Schuft, and Rylee and Taylor Willis; sister-in-law, Pat Otremba; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ron in 1968; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Greg Statz and brother, Bob.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.