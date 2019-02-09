Rice Woman Hurt in Car Versus Bus Crash

MELROSE -- A Rice woman was hurt in a car versus school bus crash in Stearns County.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 near Melrose just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a school bus was going east on Interstate 94 near the Highway 4 exit. It merged from the right lane to the left lane and sideswiped a car that was also going east in the left lane. The car lost control and rolled into the median.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Kathryn Kubat of Rice, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver, 61-year-old Chrystel Lange of Alberta, and the 12 passengers were not hurt.