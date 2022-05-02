Rice Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP -- A Rice man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle Friday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Mark St. Martin was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in Swan River Township about four miles south of Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says St. Martin was traveling north on Great River Road and while approaching 130th Avenue, lost control on a tight curve, ran off the roadway, and was ejected from the bike.

Authorities say St. Martin was not wearing a helmet.

