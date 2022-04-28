Rice Holding Annual Clean-Up Day

RICE -- Benton County residents can dispose of some unwanted materials this weekend.

Rice is holding their annual Clean Up Day Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for residents in Rice, Graham, Langola and Watab Townships.

For a small fee, you can drop-off items behind city hall such as appliances, electronics, and tires to be properly recycled.

Items not allowed include chemicals, paints/stains, pesticides/poisons, hazardous waste, or florescent bulbs.

Prices will depend on the item being recycled. Donations for the food shelf are also encouraged.