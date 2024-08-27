Rhonda May Marxen, 60, Albany

October 17, 1963 - August 17, 2024

attachment-Rhonda Marxen loading...

Rhonda May Marxen, age 60, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at her home, due to natural causes.

The celebration of life for Rhonda will be from 1:00 PM -4:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the Jaycee Shelter, located at the North Park in Albany, MN. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany.

Rhonda was born on October 17, 1963, in Minneapolis, MN to William Dean and Janice Zigan. Rhonda spent most of her life in the health care field and retired from her medical administration career in the early 2000’s. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Rhonda loved to do many crafts and loved her two cats, Willow and Allie. She cherished her evening walks with her grandson on the farm as well as searching for Agates together. Rhonda loved to take care of others as she was a natural caretaker. Rhonda also took pride in her 12 years of sobriety.

Survivors include her Children; Jeremy Waara, Sartell; Amber (Derik) Funk, Albany; and Sarah Peirce, Howard Lake. Her sisters, Theresa, Ann and Jennifer. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren. 1 Granddaughter on the way, 1 Great-grandson and extended family and close friends in the community of Albany.

Rhonda is preceded in death by her Parents William Dean and Janice Zigan, her sisters Mary and Deb. She is also preceded by her niece Lisa.