Reward Increased to $25K in Hit and Run Death

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- The family of Mille Lacs County Doctor Cathy Donovan is now offering a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest one year after her hit-and-run death.

She was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking her dogs along Highway 169 near Onamia on November 13th, 2023.

"Shortly before Doctor Donovan was struck she was seen speaking to somebody in a passenger car in that crossover behind me. We still don't know who that person is or that vehicle that was described possibly as a Ford Focus type vehicle or similar passenger car."

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says local investigators and the B-C-A have looked into hundreds of tips and it really bothers him that they have not solved this case.

Authorities seized a vehicle of interest last winter but say that Tesla has been ruled out.