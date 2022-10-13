Responders Race to Evacuate Cows Before Barn Collapses

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 7:00 p.m. Monday for a fire on East Lake Victoria Road Southeast.

When deputies arrived they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows still inside. They were able to evacuate most of the cows before the roof collapsed.

Other structures on the farm site sustained substantial damage.

Get our free mobile app

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.