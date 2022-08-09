Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI

COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed.

The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide.

That question failed with 3,343 no votes (78%) and 923 yes votes (22%).

The second question asked for an additional $8.9-million for a new activities center that would include 8 multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, and indoor walking and running track and an indoor swimming and diving pool.

That question also failed with 3,385 no votes (80%) and 865 yes votes (20%)

A $15-million donation was tied to the passing of both ballet questions to help cover some of the costs.

 

