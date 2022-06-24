Residents Protest Supreme Court Decision

ST. CLOUD -- Dozens of area residents gathered Friday at the Stearns County Courthouse to protest the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Sartell resident Joe Baronenschenk says he felt now was the time to protest the changes.

Our country's going backwards in the worst way possible. 40 years ago, 50 years ago, back in the 60s, we had people gathering to fight to gain these rights. And we're losing them all.

Minnesota Senate Candidate Alissa Brickman says she was prepared for the ruling, but other comments worried her.

I will say we knew that something was coming. We did not think it was going to be as bad as this. We did not think that we would hear from Clarence Thomas, saying that maybe we now need to look at all those other cases like guaranteed contraception and LGBTQ marriage and equality for the people.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade Friday, and turned the issue over to individual states. While abortion remains legal in Minnesota, trigger laws in other states, including North and South Dakota, made abortion illegal immediately.

