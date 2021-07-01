Residents Being Reminded to Conserve Water During Hot, Dry Spell

SARTELL -- With the stretch of hot dry weather continuing throughout the weekend, residents are being reminded to help conserve water resources.

Get our free mobile app

The abnormally warm start of summer recently caused Sartell and Sauk Rapids officials to issue a water ban, due to low water levels. The bans have since been lifted.

Sartell Public Works says since the water ban, water levels have stayed pretty consistent. Businesses and residents are being asked to continue to follow the odd/even yard sprinkling ordinance.

Failure to due so will result in dangerously low water levels, but put fire protection at risk, and result in a citation.

St. Cloud Public Utilities Director Lisa Vollbrecht says the city's water usage is way up this year compared to the five-year average.

Some tips to help conserve water include watering between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., making sure sprinkler heads are watering the grass and not the driveway or street, and consider only watering 2-3 times per week instead of every other day.