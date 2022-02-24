Research: Strong Winter, Summer Warming in MN by 2100

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota's winters are warming faster than nearly any other state in the contiguous United States.

That is according to a new study released Thursday by researchers from the University of Minnesota.

Projections from the study show that winter temperatures could rise by 11 degrees by the year 2100, with far fewer days with snow on the ground.

The report also says Minnesota summers could see temperatures rise by seven degrees during the same period.

The U of M researchers say Spring precipitation could increase by more than half an inch per day up in northern Minnesota, snow depth could decrease by more than five inches, especially here in east-central Minnesota, and the number of days per year with snow cover may decrease by up to 55, especially here in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

The researchers say their next step is to determine how future crop yields will be impacted by these changes, and analyze the data to determine the frequency of extreme climate events.