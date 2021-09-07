Rescue Team Finds Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Girl in Edina

EDINA (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb say they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old girl who was the subject of more than 18-hour search after she apparently wandered away from her family on her own.

Edina police said earlier that Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed had been missing since about 5 p.m. Monday.

She was last seen near Rosland Park in Edina. Members of the Hennepin County Water Rescue team located the girl's body about 1 p.m. Tuesday in water adjacent to the park.

Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said more than 150 people participated in the search. Police say the investigation is ongoing.