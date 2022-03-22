Republicans Continue to Push for Dashboard on Criminal Sentences

ST. PAUL -- Senate Republicans, pointing to what they call lax sentences in criminal cases, continue pushing for a public dashboard that would include the names of judges.

Saint Louis Park Democrat Ron Latz says a new database could cost over 600 thousand dollars, for information that's already accessible.

..."through all public records in every county, 'cause every case that there's sentencing in says exactly what happens in the sentence"

North Branch Republican Mark Koran responds that information is not readily available for the average citizen:

"You could go down to the county and dig through all those records.... Could take hours, could take days."

Koran contends citizens should have ready access to information about judges who are up for election.

