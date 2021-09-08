Republican Gazelka Set to Enter Governor’s Race
ST. PAUL (AP) -- Republican Paul Gazelka was set to announce his long-expected run for governor on Wednesday.
Gazelka planned a 9 a.m. announcement at the Capitol in St. Paul.
Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, gave up his post as Senate majority leader last week in what was widely seen as a step toward a campaign.
Gazelka joins a growing field of Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz if Walz, as expected, seeks a second term.
State Sen. Michelle Benson, who leads her chamber's Health and Human Services committee, entered the race last week.
Former legislator Scott Jensen has been in for weeks.