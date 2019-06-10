Report: Minnesota Ranks As 7th ‘Most Fun’ State

UNDATED -- Here in Minnesota, we know how to have fun. The website Wallet Hub has ranked Minnesota as the 7th most fun state in the United States.

The six states ahead of us are California, Florida, New York, Washington, Colorado, and Nevada.

Minnesota ranked #1 for the highest personal expenditures on recreational services per capita. Our state ranked #4 for the most performing arts theaters per capita. And we also ranked #4 for the highest variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments. Minnesota is #12 for having the best nightlife.

As for our surrounding states, Wisconsin ranked #19, South Dakota #31, Iowa #35, and North Dakota #40.