Report: Minnesota #1 Safest State

UNDATED -- When it comes to safety, here in Minnesota we couldn't be in a better place. The website Wallet Hub has ranked Minnesota at the #1 safest state ahead of Vermont, Maine, Utah, and Connecticut.

In the crime categories, Minnesota is #6 for murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita, and we're #8 for assaults per capita. Minnesota ranks #7 for overall personal and residential safety.

On the road, our state ranks #1 for overall road safety and we're #2 for fewest fatalities per 100 million miles traveled.

When it comes to money Minnesota is #3 for overall financial safety, we're also 3rd with the highest percentage of adults with rainy day funds, and we're 4th with the lowest share of uninsured population.

On the job, Minnesota ranks 7th overall for workplace safety.

Wallet Hub ranked all 50 states on 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories.