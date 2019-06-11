Report: Minnesota Second Best State To Live In

UNDATED -- We've apparently chosen to live in the right place. A new report from the website Wallet Hub puts Minnesota as the second best state to live in. We're right behind Massachusetts on the list.

Rounding out the top five are New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Colorado. Neighboring states Wisconsin and Iowa are #6 and #8.

Minnesota ranked #2 for the highest percentage of the population with at least a high school diploma. We're #3 for the highest homeownership. And, we're #4 for the highest percentage of the insured population.

Minnesota also did well in categories like education and health, affordability, quality of life, economy, and safety.