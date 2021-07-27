Report: Minnesota Had Record Number of Murders in 2020

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota had a record number of murders last year. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its 2020 Uniform Crime Report Tuesday.

Some notable statistics, Minnesota recorded a 16.6 percent increase in violent crimes in 2020. There were 185 murders compared to 117 in 2019, an increase of 58 percent. The 2020 number tops by two the 183 total from 1995, which was the previous highest total.

After a significant downward trend over the past several years, arson rose nearly 54 percent over 2019. There were 710 arsons reported in 2020.

Motor vehicle thefts rose nearly 20 percent at over 13,660, the highest total since 2005.

Bias crimes rose sharply last year with 223 incidents reported, the highest number in 15 years.

There were 31 officer-involved shootings in 2020, six more than in 2019, and almost evenly split between the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

There were 667 incidents last year where an officer was assaulted in the line of duty. A 62 percent increase over 2019, and more than any other year on record.

The value of property stolen in 2020 topped $216 million, a nearly 55 percent increase over 2019. Some of the biggest increases were in the value of stolen food and grooming products, money and vehicles.

One bright spot, there were 81 human trafficking sex crimes in 2020, down from 128 in 2019.

Local law enforcement agencies report crime data to the BCA each year to meet state and federal reporting requirements. The BCA compiles the data into an annual report and provides required data to the FBI for its reporting purposes.

