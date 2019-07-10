Authorities Searching for Wanted Mille Lacs County Man

MILACA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is looking for a convicted criminal. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says they are trying to find 65-year-old Kim Thompson.

An arrest warrant was issued for him by Mille Lacs County District Court on March 27th.

Thompson failed to appear for his sentencing hearing after being convicted in a jury trial. He was convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If you know where he is you're asked to contact your local law enforcement office by calling 911 or call the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at (320) 983-8257.