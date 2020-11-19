Rep. Demuth Calling for Immediate Emergency Special Session

COLD SPRING -- Republican State Representative Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring says she's been fielding a lot of calls this week from concerned constituents about the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Governor Tim Walz.

Demuth says the state and the legislature need to immediately look into what, if any, federal CARES Act money is still available to help business owners.

Is there possibly any federal CARES money that could give some temporary assistance to those most hard-hit financially right now?

She says the state also needs to address why it is taking several days for health care workers to get their COVID-19 test results back, keeping them from doing their jobs.

What I have been hearing is sometimes it is taking multiple days to get test results back for those that are working in healthcare or long-term care.

Demuth also thinks an emergency special session is needed as soon as possible.

What is actually needed for those on the ground in the field? What is their greatest need? How could we quickly work with them because the legislature can work quick, as needed.

As for the ROCORI football team moving its game up to Friday, instead of Saturday when the sports restrictions start, Demuth says she trusts the school and the coaches to make the right decisions for the kids.