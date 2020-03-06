House Passes Family and Medical Leave, Demuth Votes ‘No’

ST. PAUL -- The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a paid family and medical leave bill Thursday night.

Republican Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring voted no. She says it will create a $2 billion tax increase in the form of a .6% payroll tax hike, with half of that being paid by the employees.

Demuth says area school districts were not on board with the bill.

I had a chance to talk with my school districts, all six of the districts that I represent, and I spoke with almost all of them whether it was their HR department, or business department, or the actual superintendent and there was great concern over this bill.

The bill gives employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave. The bill has little chance of passing in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate.

Activists and Democratic legislative leaders say the growing coronavirus outbreak brings new urgency to a proposal to guarantee Minnesota workers the right to paid family and medical leave.