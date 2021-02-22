Renee Welinski, 87, Little Falls

May 16, 1933 - February 20, 2021

Renee Welinski, 87 year old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, February 20 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 24 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the church. A Christian Mothers Rosary will be said at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the church. Please wear a mask and abide by the Covid restrictions.