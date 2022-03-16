Renee V. Omann, 79, Rice

April 3, 1942 - March 12, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Renee V. Omann, age 79, of Rice. After a courageous battle with cancer, Renee gained her heavenly angel wings on March 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by the comforting arms of her family. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 21 and prior to mass, beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Renee was born April 3, 1942 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Stella (Dingmann) Brinkman. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1960 and received her degree from St. Cloud Beauty School. Renee married Thomas Omann on July 27, 1963 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Together they owned and operated Tommy O’s Bar in St. Stephen and later she managed several supper clubs in Central Minnesota. She is best known for owning and creating beautiful floral designs at Daisy A Day Floral and Gifts in Sartell. She remained actively involved at Daisy A Day until being diagnosed with brain cancer in August of 2019. Renee was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor. She enjoyed spending quality time with her loving family, including celebrating Christmas traditions, enjoying pontoon rides out on the river, cabin trips in the summer, and hosting outdoor BBQs with special happy hour festivities. She was the life of every gathering. Her love, laughter, and beautiful smile left a lasting impression on anyone she met. Renee’s faith, determination, and strength led her fearlessly through her 30-month cancer journey. She will always be remembered for her compassion, kindness, love, bravery and giving spirit she shared with her family and friends. Renee is survived by her loving husband Tom, devoted children Todd (Sue) Omann of Buckman, Tracy (Timm) Smith of Rice and Tiffany (Rory) Bidinger of Sartell, grandchildren Anthony, Brittany, Zachary, Heather, John, Tommy, Tyler, Treydan, Tristalyn, Keegan, Gavin, Landyn, 8 great grandchildren, sister Jan (Jack) Kramer of Thief River Falls, brother-in-law Ed Walker, and many special in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Preceding Renee in death were her parents, sister Patty Walker, and three infant sisters Delores, Mary, and RuthAnn Brinkman. A special thank you to CentraCare Oncologist Dr. Pavan and CentraCare Homecare and Hospice team for their kindness and compassionate care.