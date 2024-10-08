Renee Theresia Braegelmann, 85, Sartell

June 26, 1939 - October 4, 2024

Renee Theresia (Jacobs) Braegelmann, 85, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2024, at the Country Manor Assisted Living Home.

Renee’s celebration of life will be held between 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM, with a time of sharing at 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. After the viewing, Renee will be cremated, and the family will have a private burial that will take place at a later date.

Renee was born on June 26, 1939, to Joseph and Katherine (Jacobs) Dingmann in St. Francis, MN. She was raised with 10 siblings and attended the local school. On June 4, 1958, she married Ralph Braegelmann in St. Francis and their union welcomed six children. They made their home in Richmond, MN, and Mound, MN where she raised their children. At the age of 62, she enjoyed retirement on Pelican Lake in Albany, MN.

She enjoyed doing her crafts, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, quilting, ceramics, and her love for baking. When her hands weren’t busy, she enjoyed watching old movies and game shows. Her love of music was Country and old-time music, especially Polka’s and Waltz’s

She is survived by her six children: Roxanne (Ron) Danielson, Merrifield MN, Ruth Grodahl, St. Louis Park MN, Cindy (Mark) Dekarske, Glendale AZ, Rick (Lynn) Braegelmann, Buffalo, MN, Kevin (Nicole) Braegelmann, Lakeville, MN, and Denise (Dave) Peters, St. Peter MN

13 Grandchildren; Andrea (Jay) Cogley, Blake (Ginny Benson) Danielson, Annie Reece, Matthew (Emily) Braegelmann, Lara Stovern, Eric Stovern, Ashley Markay, Jakob Dekarske, Paige Braegelmann, Peyton Braegelmann, Cody Braegelmann (deceased 6/15/2022 – age 12), Isaak Peters, Addyson Peters.

11 Great Grandchildren; Gavin M., Ava, Sophia, Cole, Johny, Lola, Brooke, Wally, Brayden, Griffin, Gavin D.

Renee was the eldest of two sisters and eight brothers. Siblings; Janet (Claude-deceased) Yurczyk, Jo Ann (Leon) Salzl, Jerome-deceased (Mary) Dingmann, Eldred (Judy) Dingmann, Ronald (Judy) Dingmann, Harold (Jean) Dingmann, Luverne (Joyce) Dingmann, Duane (Anna) Dingmann, Arnie (Renee) Dingmann, Joseph Jr. (Mary) Dingmann.

Preceded by: Husband – Ralph R. Braegelmann, Parents – Joseph and Katherine Dingmann, Brother – Jerome Dingmann, Grandson – Cody Braegelmann.

A heartful “Thank You” to the staff at Country Manor Assisted Living Home and St. Croix Hospice for their special care of Renee over the last months.

In Loving Memory: Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.