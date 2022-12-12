Renee Jeanette Schiller, 95, Sartell

October 21, 1927 - December 8, 2022

Renee was born October 21, 1927 in Popple Creek to Fredrick and Ida (Wittkowski) Gavanda. She grew up and lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life. She married Dwaine Schiller on June 24, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek.

Renee spent her married life as a busy homemaker and mother of four children, along with working as a waitress and bookkeeper. She was also involved with the Elks, St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose 1400 and the St. Cloud VFW Post 428 Auxiliary. Renee was known for her hospitality and fabulous cooking, she especially loved Christmas time. She enjoyed doing many things, including golfing, bowling, playing bridge and 500, singing, writing songs, playing guitar and organ, dancing with her husband, country music and yodeling. Renee was fun loving, strong willed and always proud of home and family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Renee is survived by her children, Beverly (George) Kattleman of Burnsville, Barbara (Michael) Fitch of St. Cloud, Linda “Lynn” Schiller-Michels (Patrick) of Brainerd, Steven (Lula) Schiller of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kellee, Heather, Curtis, Kristin, Erika, Scott, Mark, Tarah, Madison and Steven; and 21 great- grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Libbesmeier of Sauk Rapids; sister in law, Evelyn Gavanda of Sauk Rapids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwaine on March 21, 2009; brother, Leslie Gavanda; sisters, Irene Johnson and Bernice Becker.