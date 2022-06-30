Renee E. Henry, 62, Sauk Rapids

May 10, 1960 - June 28, 2022

attachment-Renee Henry loading...

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Renee E. Henry, 62 of Sauk Rapids. Renee passed away at Fairview Health in Minneapolis on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Pastor Bruce Tessen will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Renee was born on May 10,1960, in International Falls to Frederich and Agnes (Maki) Town. She grew up in her early years in northern Minnesota before the family eventually moved to the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area where she lived out the rest of her life. Renee married Jeff Ostendorf in 1979, but he passed away in 1984. In 1990, she married Dennis Henry and later divorced. Renee attended Technical High School and later received a degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant most of her life and worked at J. Maiers CPA, LLC in Sartell for the last few years. She enjoyed her work, as she was organized, smart, and determined. Renee also had an artistic side. She enjoyed drawing, painting, and being creative. She loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature, fishing and especially making memories on the lake in Kabetogama. Family was also important to her, and she cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Rick (Sara) Ostendorf of Sauk Rapids, and Jeremy (Melissa) Ostendorf of Rice; grandchildren, Micheala, Dalton, Austin, Gracie, Owen, Faith, Sienna, Isla and Amaya; great grandchildren, McKinley and Maizee; mother, Agnes Town of Sartell; and siblings, Fred (Cathy) Town, Jr. of Richmond and Jessica (Dave) Gunderson of Sauk Rapids; nieces and nephews, Emma, Gus and Soren. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred; and her first husband Jeff.