Victoria A. Woodford, 57

St. Cloud — Victoria Ann Woodford, 57, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield, Minnesota.

Victoria was born December 28, 1968, to Jerome and Beverly (Meagher) Clay in Melrose, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1986. She received her Bachelor of Psychology Degree from St. Cloud State University. She worked for the State of Minnesota as a Correctional Officer and retired in 2009.

A Celebration of Victoria’s Life will be held at a later date. The funeral home states that no services are being held at this time.

Victoria is survived by her mother, Beverly Clay; husband, Michael; son, Douglas (Philomena) Clay Hemminger; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Read the full obituary: Daniel Funeral Home obituary