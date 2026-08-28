Kenneth Leonard Hoppe

Albany — Kenneth Leonard Hoppe of Albany, Minnesota, passed away August 6, 2026.

Kenneth was born January 22, 1939, to Paul and Alvina Hoppe. He joined the Navy in December 1956 and served until 1959. He worked at Robel for 27 years, followed by another decade at Fingerhut and Frigidaire. He later drove a school bus for the Albany School District and worked at the local rest area.

A service for Kenneth will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2026, at Camp Ripley, where he will be laid to rest. The funeral home's service schedule also lists burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. that day.

Kenneth is survived by his siblings, Debra Linn, Sharon Linn, Carol Job, Cathy Haines, Don Hoppe, Ron Hoppe, and Robert Hoppe, as well as his children, Dawn Greybull, Dana Webler, Kenneth Hoppe, and Kris Hoppe, and their children.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: Miller-Carlin obituary