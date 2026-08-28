Dakotah John Wieczorek, 33

Little Falls — Dakotah John Wieczorek, 33, of Little Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at home.

Dakotah was born at St. Cloud Hospital to John and Shelley Wieczorek (Goering) and grew up in Fort Ripley, Minnesota. He attended Little Falls Community Schools and graduated in the class of 2012. He worked outdoor construction jobs before finding his calling in commercial roofing, where he worked for almost 10 years with the Local Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers Union 96.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Dakotah is survived by his partner, Stephanie Scherping; his children, Liam Wieczorek and Leela Wieczorek; his mother, Shelley Wieczorek (Goering); and sister, Carly Wieczorek.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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