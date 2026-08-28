Dr. Lois A. Bichler, 64

St. Cloud — Dr. Lois Ann Bichler, 64, of Saint Cloud and formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Lois was born April 14, 1962, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, to Bernard and Delrose (Wedl) Bichler. She grew up in Saint Cloud and graduated in the Top Ten of her class from Apollo High School in 1980. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Natural Science from the College of St. Benedict and completed her Ph.D. in Veterinary Microbiology at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She spent most of her career as an educator in Missouri as an Associate Professor and Department Head at Stephens College in Columbia and as an Adjunct Professor at William Woods University in Fulton.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Lois is survived by her brothers and sister, John (Sheila) of Sartell, Rev. Protodeacon Dana (Matuschka Sharon) of Saint Cloud, Chuck (Chris) of Lakeville and Kara (Jeff) Koeppel of Pardeeville, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews, Jason, Art, Brad, Sarah, Alex, Ben, and Elisa.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

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