November 12, 1965 - August 20, 2025

Rory Lee Lolkus was born on November 12, 1965, in Adrian, Minnesota, to “Casey” Cornelius and “Sis” Cecelia (Balstad) Lolkus. From the very beginning, Rory faced life with special challenges but lived his life trying to brighten the days of everyone around him. Always ready with a joke, a wide smile, or a story from his childhood, his joyful spirit touched family, friends, and anyone lucky enough to know him.

A proud 1984 graduate of Slayton High School and an awarded Special Olympian, Rory spent most of his life living at home with his parents, who provided him with unwavering love and unmatched care. Together, they made homes in Chandler, Pipestone, and St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Rory’s happiest moments were often the simplest: a lively game of Skip-Bo or Scrabble, tuning into his favorite game shows, reminiscing about days gone by, or celebrating even the smallest “jackpots” on his hand-held slot machine. He was always patient with everyone—at least until 3:00 p.m., when he would promptly ask if it was time for his daily Pepsi. His jokes and smiles endeared him to many—whether he was pulling out his trick lighter, handing someone a shocking book, or surprising them with another mischievous prank, Rory kept people on their toes with a language all his own.

In earlier years, Rory found joy in crochet and latch hook projects, fishing trips, pool time, Wii bowling victories, and offering family members hand and foot massages. No matter what he was doing, he had a way of trying to fill ordinary moments with a smile and a joke or a story.

Above all, Rory was a man of kindness. He wished no ill will on anyone and left a lasting example of patience, humor, and love. His family and friends will miss him deeply, but the laughter and smile he brought into the world will live on in every memory.

Rory passed away on August 20, 2025, at his assisted living home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He is survived by his parents; siblings Ralo (Jennie), Ryan (Tricia), and Robyn (Steve Bright); nieces and nephews Brandon (Emmie), Ashlee (James Sherrill), Cole, Carter, Keegan, and Morgan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Henrietta (Bandstra) Lolkus; maternal grandparents, Olaf and Florence (Ricord) Balstad; and several other beloved family members.

In keeping with Rory’s spirit, his family asks that he be remembered not with flowers or gifts, but with a moment of kindness extended to someone with special needs.

The family will honor Rory with a private celebration of life. Burial will take place at a later date in Chandler, Minnesota.