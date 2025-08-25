May 13, 1939 - August 20, 2025

Bruce was born in Bay City, MI, to Dutch and Marion Lodewyk on May 13, 1939. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1957, Central Michigan University in 1961, and Michigan State University in 1965. After a brief position as a schoolteacher in Wheeling, WV, he returned to Michigan State to pursue a graduate degree in Clinical Social Work. His career took him from Flint, MI, to San Diego, CA, and finally to St. Cloud, MN, where he was in private practice for over 40 years, serving countless families throughout St. Cloud. He married his soul mate on October 26, 1968, in Swartz Creek, MI, and they celebrated over 56 years of marriage together. Bruce died on August 20, 2025, of complications following a heart attack.

From feeding a homeless man on a park bench to playing UNO with his grandchildren, Bruce enjoyed all the simple things of daily life. He lived life with a “larger than life” attitude, taking time throughout his day to meet people right where they were. He cared deeply about how people were doing and listened to people with compassion and caring. He loved fishing with his friends and family at his cabin on Woman Lake, traveling “on the road again,” drinking coffee with EVERYONE, calling up long lost friends (and all his best friends), and asking Alexa to play his favorite songs. He loved malted milkshakes, dogs, riding on his pontoon with a fishing pole in his hand, Michigan State basketball (Go Sparty!), pulling practical jokes, and anything with chocolate or peanuts.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul and Bourke, and his sister Gretchen. Bruce is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Aimee Lodewyk Meyer (Tom) of Durham, NC, son Brent Lodewyk (Kim) of McFarland, WI, four grandchildren, Anna Meyer (Dylan), Justin Meyer, Ella Lodewyk, Katerina Lodewyk, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a boat load of close friends.

A “Final Happy Hour” will be held at 4 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home at 3013 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, on Saturday, September 20, 2025. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charity Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota, and the Anna Marie Alliance Center for Family Peace.

Catholic Charity Food Bank Donation Link:

https://www.ccstcloud.org/donate

Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Donation Link:

https://www.bgcmn.org/donate-online/

Anna Marie Alliance Center for Family Peace Donation Link:

https://annamariescommunity.org/donate/