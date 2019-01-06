Regina F. Lahr, 89, Sartell

December 3, 1929 - January 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Regina F. Lahr, age 89 of Sartell, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Christian Women on Sunday at the gathering space in Sartell. Fr. Pierz Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard on Sunday at the church.

Regina was born to Herman and Ann Catherine (Meyer) Faust, December 3, 1929. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Daniel J. Lahr at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on September 16, 1950.

Regina retired from Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad after 26 years where she held positions as clerk, steno, chief clerk and office manager. She was a speaker for Operation Lifesaver, a railroad safety program presented to area grade schools and civic organizations. She enjoyed music and sang with the St. Francis Xavier church choir, Sweet Adelines for 15 years and the St. Cloud Area Fun Singers. She was a member of the St. Cloud East Side VFW #Post 4847 Auxiliary, the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 Auxiliary and NARVRE.

She was an avid reader and was a former tutor for Area Basic Adult Education. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting and traveling.

She was a member of St. Monica Christian Women and was a coordinator for the St. Francis Xavier Prayer Line Ministry for many years.

Regina is survived by her sons, Michael (Julie) of Rice, David (Kathy) of Glenwood, and daughters, Kathryn (Richard) Allen of Waite Park, Mary (Thomas) Lucey of Blaine; grandchildren, Stephanie (Peder) Jacobson; Coleton (Marilla), Carson (Bailey Myrin), Aimee and Clayton Lahr, Courtney (Kyle) Zierke; Shawn (Melissa), Becky and Daniel Allen; Adam (Katey) and David (Rhoda) Lucey; great grandchildren, Kristen and Joshua Allen and Cole Jelliff; Larken, Marcus and Judah Zierke; Amelia, Joanna and Owen Lucey and sister Virginia (Vernon) Lahr of St. Cloud.

Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel on April 3, 2007; parents; brothers, Rheinhart, William, Herman Jr. and Richard; sisters, Evelyn Patton, Hildegarde Prokosch, Lorraine Bielejeski, Margaret Heinen, Rita Fortier, Wilhelmina Butler and Helen Kruchten.

Memorials preferred to St. Francis Xavier grade school or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.