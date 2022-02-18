Red Wing Man Sentenced for Paying Stearns County Girl for Sex Act

ST. CLOUD -- A Red Wing man has learned his sentence for paying a Stearns County girl for a sex act last June.

A judge has sentenced 34-year-old Jacob Keller to a stay of imposition. It means the court accepts the guilty pleas but does not impose a sentence. If Keller abides by the conditions of his 15-year probation, the charges are dismissed and the conviction is deemed a misdemeanor.

Keller pleaded guilty in November to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim who was 13-15 years old and engaging in prostitution with someone 13-15 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old told police she met Keller on the social media website "Omegle". Records show the two later began talking on Snapchat when Keller said he would pay the girl for oral sex.

The two met at a cemetery for the exchange. The girl told Keller she was 15, and he said he was 17.

Records show a few days later, the girl's guardian was looking through her phone when she came across several messages from men on multiple sites. There was also a conversation with a friend where the girl said she met up with Keller and he paid her $90 for oral sex.

Authorities then sent a message to Keller from the girl's Snapchat account. According to the charges, Keller said he wanted to start a relationship with the girl but was afraid because she was a minor and asked when she would turn 16.

Keller agreed to meet the girl at an elementary school where he was arrested.

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota

Top 5 Worst Minnesota Vikings Quarterbacks