Red River Valley Having A Record Year for Blizzards

GRAND FORKS -- The Red River Valley area along the North Dakota/Minnesota border has had a record number of blizzards this season.

The National Weather Service based in Grand Forks says they've officially had 11 blizzards so far this season, with the winter not over yet.

The previous record was 10 blizzards which happened twice in 2013-2014 and also in 1996-1997.

The Red River Valley averages 2.6 blizzards in a season.

There have been three seasons with no blizzards at all.

The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a hazardous weather condition that is comprised of winds of at least 35 mph and considerable falling and/or blowing snow leading to visibility reductions of a quarter mile or less, both lasting together for three or more hours.