Red Flag Warning Issued for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Extreme fire conditions Saturday across much of Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for the following counties:

Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Mahnomen, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, St. Louis, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values.

Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m.

Elevated fire danger extends to the other portions of Minnesota, with critical fire weather conditions forecast to occur. Residents should stay tuned to later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.