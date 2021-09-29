Red Barn DQ On HWY 10 Closes Lobby For Season, Drive-Thru Open

The Red Barn Dairy Queen on Highway 10 announced earlier this year they'd be open year-round. They're under new ownership. Previously the restaurant closed for the fall and winter months.

It's a change that received lots of positive feedback from members of the local community. Now, you'll be able to enjoy a Blizzard in an actual blizzard if you want. I'm not sure about you, but I always seem to crave ice cream in the winter when it's really cold. It's a weird phenomena.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 the Red Barn DQ announced on their Facebook page that their lobby will be closing for the season. The closure is due to a shortage of staff. Many restaurants and businesses are facing similar issues with staffing.

But, don't worry...you'll still be able to get your Dairy Queen treats. The restaurant's drive-thru will remain open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. That's perfect...who wants to get out of the car in the winter anyway?

The news prompted several reactions from social media users.

Debbie Knepper wrote, "Kind of a bummer but I totally get it. Staff shortages are everywhere. Thank you to those that do show up. I hope your customers keep this in mind and be kind!!!!!!"

Gloria Brastad said, "This is so terrible I don't understand why people don't want to work. It's so wrong".

The chain wrote, "Thank you for your understanding!!"

You can get Red Barn DQ updates by following them on their official Facebook page. See their original announcement below.

Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event