Record High in St. Cloud Monday, Storms on Monday Night

ST. CLOUD -- It was a really warm Monday.

The National Weather Service says the official high in St. Cloud was 84 degrees. That breaks the record for the date which was 81 degrees in 1912 and again in 1991.

The normal high for this time of the year is 50.

The warm day set the stage for some thunderstorms Monday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for places like Meeker and Wright county. Both Stearns and Benton counties were also briefly in a warning last night. The primary threats were quarter-size hail and 60 mile an hour winds.

St. Cloud got just .07" of rain.

Some soaking rain is on the way, we could see two to three inches over the next few days.

