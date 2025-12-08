September 28, 1967 - December 3, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A celebration of life service will be at 2PM on Sunday December 14, 2025 at Northern Hollow Winery in Foley for Rebecca Jo Steffen, 58 of Clear Lake who died Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of services Sunday at the winery in Foley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rebecca was born September 28, 1967 in Graceville to Dennis & Carol (Erickson) Marlow. She married Robert “Bob” Steffen on May 7, 2010 in Las Vegas, NV. Rebecca worked as a registered nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital as a case manager in the surgical department for 30 years. Recently she worked at the hospital as a clinical documentation specialist. Rebecca liked to travel, she loved the ocean, whale watching and warm weather. She had a close group of friends “girls gambling group”, who enjoyed taking trips to the casino. She liked to go to craft fairs with her sister and family members and go on motorcycle rides with Bob.

She is survived by her husband Bob of Clear Lake; parents, Dennis & Carol of Chokio; daughters, Liz (Dan) Vold of Roseville; Alex (Bryan) Vold of Bowlus; step children, Nicole (Stan) Moulzolf of Gilman; Eric Steffen of Portland, OR; Amy (Ben) Steffen of Bloomington; Tyler (Emily) Steffen of Bloomington; siblings, Matt (Tracy) Marlow of Chokio; Sara (Kurt) Staples of Chokio; grandchildren, Haley, Zane and Miley Moulzolf.

She is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Carrie Marlow.