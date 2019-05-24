Rebecca (Becky) Ann Gromek, 62, Emily, Minnesota

September 6, 1956 – May 21, 2019

Rebecca (Becky) Ann Gromek, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2019. Becky was preceded in death by her Father, Robert (Bob) Koltes. She is survived by her loving husband, Donny of 41 years, and her sons, Nathan(Shannon) and Chad (Sarah). Also, survived by Mother, JoAnn Koltes, sisters, Chris Strande (Allen), Terry Johnston (Tim), Elizabeth Koltes,brother, Joe Koltes (Gina), Aunt Carol Gottschalk, Mother-in-Law, Dorothy Gromek and Sister-in-Law Diane Judd.And many loving nieces and nephews.

Becky was one of those Individuals that left you feeling better because you spent time with her. So very generous, kind, loving and selfless.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorials in the name of Becky Gromek to Hammer Residence, www.hammer.org

Visitation Thursday May 30th begins at 9:30 AM with Mass following at 11:00at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave North, Brooklyn Park, MN. 55445.