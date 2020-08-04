Raymond T. Olmscheid, 86, Princeton

July 27, 1934 - July 31, 2020

Olmscheid, Raymond T., resident of Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN, passed away on 7/31/2020 at the age of 86.

Previous resident of New Brighton and formerly of NE Mpls. Preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Sharon. Survived by his son, Steve (Cheryl); daughter, Debbie (Gary) Curtis; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Sterling Pointe who lovingly cared for Ray over the past 3 years.

Ray will be missed and remembered by family and friends for his sense of humor.