Raymond (Ray) Earl Dykhuizen, 77, Annandale

November 17, 1947 - May 6, 2025

Raymond (Ray) Earl Dykhuizen, Annandale, age 77, died Tuesday May 6, 2025 -- the day after his 52nd wedding anniversary -- at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, his sisters Joyce Rantasha and Rachel (Leo) Volkmann, and his sister-in-law, Donna, also nieces, nephews, extended family and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Duane, and brother-in-law, Al Rantasha.

Ray was born November 17, 1947, to Gerrit and Rosalie (Klemz) Dykhuizen. His mother described him as a happy baby, and he displayed that positive attitude throughout his life. He grew up on the family farm near Silver Creek, MN. Although he found farm work difficult, he enjoyed spending time outdoors. Many types of seeds were planted in those early years – literal, musical, and spiritual.

Since his mother taught piano lessons, Ray heard music around him often. He learned to play the piano, organ and accordion, even making up little tunes of his own. Games and escapades with his cousins were always looked forward to as well. A spiritual foundation was laid through regular family Bible reading after each evening meal. Also, his Grandpa Robert Klemz made Bible study a priority. Ray took to heart these family examples. He greatly valued the Bible and came to see the benefits of using God’s Word as a guide in all aspects of his life.

Ray began his secular education in Silver Creek’s 2-room country schoolhouse. After 6th grade he attended in Annandale, graduating in 1965. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1969 and taught science classes in Randall and Anoka, MN. Ray often remarked that in college he learned WHAT to teach. However, by subsequently making a personal study of the Bible and by applying its principles, he learned HOW to teach.

In 1972, he began working as a male orderly at St. Cloud Manor (Talahi) nursing home. He continued working there for 42 years, primarily in bookkeeping, while also caring for a variety of positions. In addition, Ray drove an airport shuttle for Executive Express for many years. He enjoyed visiting with his passengers and talking about the land and roadways they were travelling. More recently his part-time work as an income tax preparer became his year-round business.

Ray was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses April 8, 1972. He had the pleasure of helping others learn some of the Bible truths he’d made such an important part of his own life, volunteering many hours in that kind of teaching. He served as an elder with the Annandale Congregation for over 40 years. He also deeply appreciated the privilege of giving Bible talks showing how God’s wisdom is evident in creation. Many will also recall the numerous Kingdom Hall building projects he was involved in around central MN. Another unforgettable privilege he and Joyce enjoyed was to be delegates to an International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hawaii in 2003. Ray was fascinated by the details of Jehovah God’s creation, from the minute cellular level to the grand scope of the immense and starry heavens, often sharing facts and statistics about these subjects. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, and planted numerous trees around his home, saying it “felt good to have his hands in the soil”. He found math fun, as was obvious to any who observed him doing bookkeeping or tax work! He delighted in word puzzles and other games, even in the days before his death.

Ray will be remembered as a loving husband and a caring spiritual shepherd to his family and congregation. His wife and family thank all who were involved in his care: Coborn Cancer Center, St. Cloud; the palliative care workers at the Eisenberg Building, Rochester; the St. Croix Hospice Team; the staff at CURA of Monticello; and all the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud.

The funeral talk is May 31, 2025 at 2 p. m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Annandale, MN.