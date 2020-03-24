Raymond “Ray” Brisk, 89, Little Falls

February 7, 1931 - March 22, 2020

Raymond "Ray" Brisk, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, March 22 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family grave side will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be schedule at a later date and time. Please check back to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service web site for the revised dates and times of the Memorial Mass.

Raymond was born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Pulaski Township, Morrison County, MN, to the late Michael and Rosie (Matlock) Brisk. He attended School District 149 in Pulaski Township. Raymond was drafted into the US Army on June 26, 1952, and was discharged on April 7, 1954. Raymond served in the Korean war as a Corporal. He received the Korean Service Ribbon with two bronze service stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge.

Upon returning home from the war he worked the logging business with his father and brothers and also worked in road construction. He was united in marriage to Irene Furey, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN on June 17, 1967. Raymond was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 49, the VFW, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus. After his retirement, Raymond had various hobbies such as gardening, visiting casinos both near and far, and finding treasures at auctions. During family get-togethers, Ray could be counted on to play his guitar and sing songs for the grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 52 years, Irene (Furey) Brisk, of Little Falls, MN.; daughter, Denise (Ben) Przybilla, of Rockford, MN; sons, Timothy (Tabitha) Brisk, of Pierz, MN., Corey (May) Brisk, of Oceanside, CA; Kevin (Melanie) Brisk, of Buffalo, MN; Ryan (Nicole) Brisk of St. Cloud, MN; twelve grandchildren, Collin, Emily, Kai, Karsen, Andre, Macoy, Cole, Anabella, Dolen, Wyatt, Jack, Mason; brothers, Bernard Brisk, of Pierz, MN, Virgil (Babe) Brisk, of Little Falls, MN; sisters-in-law, Bertha Brisk, of Little Falls, MN, Diane Brisk, of Harding, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Rosie Brisk; sisters, Lucille Brisk and Amelia Davis; and brothers, Archie Brisk, twin brother Rhinehart Brisk, Richard Brisk, and Edmund Brisk.

Casket bearers are grandchildren of Raymond.