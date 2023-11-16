Raymond P. “Dick” Wenner, 92, Richmond

February 24, 1931 - November 15, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Raymond P. “Dick” Wenner, age 92, who peacefully departed life Wednesday at Assumption Home surrounded by his daughters. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Dick was born in Richmond on February 24, 1931, to the late Raymond and Asella (Backes) Wenner. He attended St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring. After high school, he served in the Army and was stationed in France during the Korean War. Back from the war, he started courting Eileen Schreifels. They were married on September 13th, 1958. He built their one and only home on Main Street in Richmond where he resided until July of this year. Their union blessed them with 4 daughters and a son.

In 1975, he established Wenner Plumbing and Heating. He had a full and interesting life. He was instrumental in the creation of Rich-Spring Golf Course where he could be found several times a week. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, city council member, an usher at church, Meals on Wheels volunteer and served a term as mayor of Richmond. He and his wife had many wonderful and dear friends that they bowled with, played volleyball, cards, golf, snowmobiled, fished, and traveled. People that knew him would say he was a hard worker, honest, extremely loyal, and just fun to be around. To his daughters, he was a superhero and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Chris) Johnson, Kris (Doug) Petermeier, Karin (Don) Walz, Kaye (Todd) Cunningham; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and sister, Delores (Wenner) Stelton.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Schreifels): infant son, Paul: parents Raymond and Asella Wenner; brother, James Wenner and twin sister, Ruth (Wenner) Koop.